Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

View Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $350.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day moving average of $327.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.