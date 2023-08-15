Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

