VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
