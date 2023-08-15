VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,901 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 247,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 197,985 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

