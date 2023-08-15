Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

NIE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,120. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

