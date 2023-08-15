Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.66. 824,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,478. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
