Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.76. The company had a trading volume of 902,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,478. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

