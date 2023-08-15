W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,250 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its position in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

