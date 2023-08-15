Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,680,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,428,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

