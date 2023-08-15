Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 189.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.