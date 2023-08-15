Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

