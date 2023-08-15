Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.