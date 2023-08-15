Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

