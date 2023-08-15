Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

EL stock opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

