Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

LLY stock opened at $537.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $542.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

