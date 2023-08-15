Wade G W & Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $424.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

