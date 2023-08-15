Wade G W & Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

