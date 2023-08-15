Walker Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,367 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 662,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.