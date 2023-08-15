WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 86,656 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Friday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

WalkMe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Articles

