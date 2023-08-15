Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,219. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.