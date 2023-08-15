Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $879,676.76 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and $879,676.76 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,922,721 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.