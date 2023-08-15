Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,866,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839,883 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.20% of Waste Management worth $793,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Waste Management stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

