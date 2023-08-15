WAXE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $48.86 or 0.00166158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $2,763.57 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

