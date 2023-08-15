WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $45.20 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and $393,932.08 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

