WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,327 shares during the period. Black Hills makes up about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Black Hills worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. 191,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

