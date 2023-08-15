WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

SPAB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 993,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,677. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

