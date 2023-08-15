WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 170,378 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,378 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth $13,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOCT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.