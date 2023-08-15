WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 63,083 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,083 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 3.1 %

CFR stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 208,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

