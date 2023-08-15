Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,730 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

