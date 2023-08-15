Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.41 and its 200-day moving average is $234.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

