Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.