Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $257.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

