Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,240.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

