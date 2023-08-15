Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WBS opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.