Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upbound Group (UPBD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ: UPBD) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2023 – Upbound Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Upbound Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Upbound Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Upbound Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

6/16/2023 – Upbound Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.06 and a beta of 1.78. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,399.15%.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $694,122.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

