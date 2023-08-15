Wells Fargo & Company Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $91.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of VOYA opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

