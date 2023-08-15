Wells Fargo & Company Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $155.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.59.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $159.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

