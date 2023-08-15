Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $447.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,164. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.31.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

