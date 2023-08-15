Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ACWI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. 863,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,990. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.