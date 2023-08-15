Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $42.82 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $368.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,198,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,254. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

