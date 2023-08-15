Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.73.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

