Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,568. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

