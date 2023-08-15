Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 218,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $79.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

