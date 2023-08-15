Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,295,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 522,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,424. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.