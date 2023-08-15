Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after buying an additional 418,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. 98,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,756. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

