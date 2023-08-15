Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,207 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $251,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 656,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,180. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

