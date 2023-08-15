Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,512 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. DoorDash accounts for 0.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $4,218,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,122 shares of company stock worth $58,721,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DASH traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 2,202,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,074. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.