Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

NASDAQ WING opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.24. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 25.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,154,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

