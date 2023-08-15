WINkLink Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $65.19 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000673 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $31,491,781.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.