WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.87

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

