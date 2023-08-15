World Mobile Token Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and $586,016.44 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,830,013 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

